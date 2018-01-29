Burgaw knitting group asking for donations for Little Hats, Big Hearts

A knitting group in Burgaw is taking donations for the American Heart Association's program Little Hats, Big Hearts.

Little Hats, Big Hearts asks for volunteers to knit or crochet red baby hats to be distributed to all babies born in February, which is American Heart Month.

The program aims to raise awareness of heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer of Americans. It also brings awareness to congenital heart defects, which are the most common type of birth defect in the country.

Tycinda Pacheco, a member of the Shade Tree Acres knitting group in Burgaw, says this is the second year they have arranged for people to donate hats and yarn to their group to give to the Little Hats, Big Hearts program.

She said last year more than 100 hats were donated to Onlslow and Brunswick county hospitals as well as the Red Cross.

Donations are still being sought this year, and if you would like to donate, click here for more information.

The Little Hats, Big Hearts program started in February 2014 in Chicago and has since expanded to more than 40 states.

Last year alone, about 1,700 has were delivered to 41 hospitals across North Carolina.

