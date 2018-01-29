NCDOT hosts open house about proposed roundabout in Bladen County

Officials with the NC Department of Transportation will hold an open house in Bladen County to discuss converting a highway intersection into a roundabout outside of Dublin.

The proposed roundabout would be at the intersection of NC 410 and NC 41 and would convert the intersection to an all-way stop.

According to the NCDOT, roundabouts help provide safer driving conditions: as motorists enter them, they slow down, reducing the risk of a collision. The design improves traffic flow by eliminating the stop-and-go nature of an all-way stop.

Interested residents may learn more at a public open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Bladen Community College at 7418 N.C. 41 in Dublin. NCDOT representatives will be available to answer questions and collect comments about the proposed project. Comments may also be submitted until Feb. 27.

For additional information or to submit comments about the proposal, contact Sean Matuszewski, NCDOT Project Engineer, at 910-364-0603; spmatuszewski@ncdot.gov; or NCDOT Division 6 Office, P.O. Box 1150, Fayetteville, NC 28302.

