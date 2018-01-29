Leland creates public safety committee

The Town of Leland wants your help in creating the town's first public safety committee. (Source: Town of Leland)

The board was created to help connect residents with the fire and police departments as the town grows.

"It will give them an opportunity to work with our leaders and with law enforcement and fire," said Lt. Jeremy Humphries, with Leland PD. "It will help them understand our struggles and things that we may need in order to do our job and better provide services to them here in Leland."

Seven people will make up the board along with a town council member who will serve as a liaison.

"It will be a positive communication," said Humphries. "It will be a way for those folks to actually bring it back and discuss it with their neighbors, with their friends, with their colleagues. It is so that everyone has a voice and an understanding of what is going on."

More information on the committees bylaws can be found here.

A link to the application can be found here.

