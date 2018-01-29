What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Pizza
Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza
Hawaiian Chicken Wrap
Spinach Salad
Honey Glazed Carrots
Strawberry Cup
Brunswick County
Simply Southern Carolina BBQ
Oven Fried Chicken
Dinner Rolls
Candied Yams
Mac & Cheese
Collard Greens
Columbus County
BBQ Sandwich
Turkey/Cheese Wrap
Peaches
Baked Beans
Oven Fries
Milk
Duplin County
Turkey w/Rice & Gravy
Roll
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Green Beans
Pear Cup
Fresh Apple Wedges
New Hanover County
Nachos Grande
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Black Beans
Veggie Cup
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Roasted Turkey w/Gravy
Roll
Mini Corndogs
Turkey & Cheese Salad
Roll
Cinnamon Sweet Potatoes
Baby Carrots
Whole Apple
Diced Peaches
Grape Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Baked Spaghetti
Chicken Nuggets
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Side Salad
Sweet Yellow Corn
Crustless Apple Pie
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.