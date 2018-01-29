What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Cheeseburger
Fried Chicken Salad
Baked Beans
Lettuce & Tomato
Coleslaw
Apple Slices
Brunswick County
Pepperoni Pizza
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Garden Salad
Pears
Carrots
Marinara Dipping Sauce
Peaches
Columbus County
Vegetable Soup
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Toasted Cheese Sandwich
Fresh Orange
Carrot Sticks
Milk
Duplin County
Cheeseburger
Baked Beans
Sweet Potato Crinkle Fries
Mixed Fruit Cup
New Hanover County
French Brad Pizza
Fish Filet Sandwich
Creamy Pasta Salad
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Garden Salad
Diced Pears
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Popcorn Chicken Bowl
Roll
Hot Dog
All-American Salad
Steamed Squash
Fresh Celery Stick
Side Salad
Fruit Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Mega Meatballs
Pork Chop Pattie
PB& J Pocket
Chef Salad
Brown Rice
Stewed Tomatoes
Black-eyed Peas
Biscuit
Orange Wedges
