Officials ask for help in locating missing Shallotte man

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a Shallotte man who was last seen Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Eddie Lee Bullock was last seen leaving his residence on Long Bay Court.

Officials believe he was heading toward South Carolina in the 2015 grey Kia Optima with the plate number EEC7365.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with maroon sleeves and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Bullock's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

