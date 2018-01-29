Missing Shallotte man arrested by Brunswick County deputies

A missing Shallotte man has been found and was taken into custody by deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Eddie Lee Bullock was last seen leaving his residence on Long Bay Court Thursday night.

Officials believed he was heading toward South Carolina in a 2015 gray Kia Optima with the plate number EEC7365.

Jail records indicate Bullock was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said Bullock traveling to SC violated a pre-trial release agreement for previous breaking and entering and larceny charges.

Bullock is being held on a $150,000 bond.

