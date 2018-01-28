Little Caesars Pizza passes out free pizza for the needy in Downtown Wilmington

The Little Casears Pizza Love Kitchen, a restaurant on wheels, parked Sunday in the parking lot of the Cape Fear Gospel Rescue Mission to give out free slices of pizza. (SOURCE: WECT)

The Little Caesars Pizza Love Kitchen, a restaurant on wheels, parked Sunday in the parking lot of the Cape Fear Gospel Rescue Mission to give out free slices of pizza.

"This is part of what we do on a daily basis working with a population of disenfranchised folks," said David Silvia, Director of Cape Fear Gospel Rescue Mission. "It's nice to see corporate organizations do that as well."

The Love Kitchen travels across the country serving up free slices for the hungry, and has reached more than 3 million people since its inception, according to the Little Caesars website.

"That outreach - it makes a huge difference, even for one meal, and one person if they get food tonight, they're going to be a little bit better off," said Silvia.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.