Delaware Pulls Past Seahawks, 80-62

NEWARK, Delaware – UNCW used a solid shooting effort in the first half to build an early lead, but Delaware answered with a strong effort of its own after the break to hand the Seahawks an 80-62 loss in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action at the Bob Carpenter Center on Sunday afternoon.



The win elevates the Blue Hens' record to 13-7 overall and 6-3 in the CAA while UNCW drops to 7-13 on the season with a 0-9 mark against league opponents.



Senior guard Madison Raque paced the Seahawks with a game-high 21 points, making 9-of-17 shots from the floor, while contributing four assists. Senior center Rebekah Banksadded her second double-double of the season by tallying 11 points with a team-high 12 rebounds.



Sophomore guard Lacey Suggs came off the bench to post 10 points with six rebounds for the Seahawks.



Junior forward Nicole Enabosi led four Delaware players in double figures by collecting her 15th double-double of the season with 21 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.



Sophomore forward Samone DeFreese added 17 points for the Blue Hens to go with 15 points from sophomore guard Abby Gonzales and 10 points from sophomore forward Rebecca Lawrence.



Key Moment: Delaware outscored UNCW by a 28-11 margin in the third quarter to take a 61-45 lead the Blue Hens did not relinquish. Enabosi and DeFreese combined to net 19 of the Blue Hens' points in the frame as Delaware shot 50.0 percent from the field.



Up Next: The Seahawks continue their three-game road swing next weekend with a pair of contests, visiting Northeastern on Friday, Feb. 2, before venturing to Hofstra on Sunday, Feb. 4.

