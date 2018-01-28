UNC students being asked to register parties with Chapel Hill police

At UNC-Chapel Hill, students are being asked to register their parties with the town and the police. (Source: WNCN)

They are the stuff of legends and Hollywood movies — college parties.

“I think it’s a great idea. Parties are inevitable at college,” said UNC junior Duncan Richey.

The joint initiative between Town of Chapel Hill and UNC gives students the chance to let police know about their off-campus party.

Then if there is a noise complaint, the host receives a warning and 20 minutes to shut the party down to avoid the police showing up.

“Our organization was definitely supportive of the entire process,” said UNC junior Carson Southard.

Southard is president of the Interfraternity Council. He says most students in Greek life live off campus, including some in neighborhoods next to families who aren’t partying each weekend.

“Anytime you can kind of build that bridge between our community members, and the police department and our students it’s going to be helpful and effective,” said Southard.

In the past school year, Chapel Hill Police say they’ve have responded to 134 noise complaints, most of which were party related.

The police department says a citation alone can cost up to $150, plus another $173 in court costs, totaling up to $323.

Party registration is free.

“You’re basically telling the cops, ‘I’m having a lot of people in my house tonight, and there’s going to be alcohol and stuff like that.’ I can see where students would be skeptical, but they need to get over that,” said Southard.

Registration isn’t a get out a jail free card.

If the police do come to a registered party, party goers and hosts can still be cited for other violations like open container.