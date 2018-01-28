MISSING: WPD asking for help in locating missing teen

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Wesley Milliken, 16, was last seen near his home on Shipyard Blvd Saturday night around 7:30 p.m.

He is 5'10" and 120 lbs. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and has a light complexion.

He may be wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you should contact the Wilmington Police Department.

