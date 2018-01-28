Man injured after self-inflicted gunshot wound at Wilmington shooting range

A man is in the hospital after he shot himself at a shooting range in Wilmington Saturday evening. (Source: WECT)

A man is in the hospital after he shot himself at a shooting range in Wilmington Saturday evening.

According to Jennifer Dandron, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the incident happened at the BullZeye Shooting Sports shooting range on Market Street around 6 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time if the gunshot was accidental or on purpose.

WPD is currently investigating the incident.

