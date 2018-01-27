Wilmington's Brunson knocked out in UFC Fight Night bout

Wilmington's Derek Brunson was knocked out in the first round of his UFC Fight Night bout Saturday night in Charlotte.

Jacare Souza connected on a head kick to send Brunson to the mat and earn a technical knockout with about one minute left in the first round. "I think it could have gone a little longer," Brunson said after the fight. "But you can't take hits and protect yourself, and I hope others can learn from me."

The Hoggard graduate fought Souza in 2012 and was knocked out early in the first round. "I am still learning and growing, it stinks, but I am going to get home and it's going to eat me up because of stupid mistakes," he said.

Brunson landed punches in the first few minutes of the fight and had the crowd chanting his name as he had the Brazilian fighter on his toes.

"You know it's funny I have really been working with my stand up, and in the early set he was swinging, and kicking and he couldn't reach me and I felt really comfortable and felt I had the speed advantage, I felt it the first time we fought," Brunson said. "This time I wanted to be set, I landed some combo's, and might have touched him up, and could have pushed it harder."

Before Saturday night, Brunson had not fought in his home state since 2010. "I know I have a lot of people here supporting me, college teammates, people that went to college with me, a lot of people in the area," Brunson said in a pre-fight interview Saturday.

With the loss, Brunson's record falls to 18-5 and the Wilmington native said he plans to take time off before he gets back into the cage.

"I have been in bad spots before, I have take losses, everyone takes losses. It's all about getting back to the drawing board."

