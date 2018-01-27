Northwest police officer remembered in benefit ride: ‘Everyone loved him’

A caravan of jeeps, motorcycles, and other vehicles displayed flags during the benefit ride, which started at Legion Stadium and ended at the Northwest Police Department. (SOURCE: WECT)

A crowd gathered at Legion Stadium on Saturday for a benefit ride in memory of Michael Morgan, a 37-year old police officer who died in a tragic accident about two weeks ago.

A caravan of jeeps, motorcycles, and other vehicles displayed flags during the benefit ride, which started at Legion Stadium and ended at the Northwest Police Department.

"The community of Northwest, everyone loved him,” said Copelen Taylor, Chief of Police in the City of Northwest. “He joked with people, didn't matter what race, creed, or color you were.”

Morgan worked as a part-time police officer and detective with the Northwest Police Department for 12 years.

"He respected you, although he had to do his job,” said Taylor.

He also worked for 17 years with Time Warner/Spectrum.

Friends remember him as a jovial man who cared deeply about his family.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and three children, James, Kyra and Austin.

About $2,200 was raised at the benefit ride for Morgan’s family, according to Sarah Lee, who helped organize the event.

“100 percent of the donations go the family,” said Lee. “It takes a village to take care of each other.”

