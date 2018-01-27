Guy, Jerome help No. 2 Virginia beat No. 4 Duke 65-63

Guy, Jerome help No. 2 Virginia beat No. 4 Duke 65-63More >>
Guy, Jerome help No. 2 Virginia beat No. 4 Duke 65-63More >>
ESPN says Jemele Hill will leave her job as 'Sportscenter' anchor to write for the company's web site The Undefeated, and be a network commentator.More >>
ESPN says Jemele Hill will leave her job as 'Sportscenter' anchor to write for the company's web site The Undefeated, and be a network commentator.More >>
NC State upsets No. 10 North Carolina 95-91 in OTMore >>
NC State upsets No. 10 North Carolina 95-91 in OTMore >>
Michigan State University didn't share the full conclusions of a 2014 Title IX investigation into disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar with a patient who accused him of sexual assault.More >>
Michigan State University didn't share the full conclusions of a 2014 Title IX investigation into disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar with a patient who accused him of sexual assault.More >>
Whether or not this is a case of sour grapes is open to interpretation.More >>
Whether or not this is a case of sour grapes is open to interpretation.More >>