Coffee Crawl draws caffeine-craving crowd

Five cafés in Downtown Wilmington participated in a Saturday “Coffee Crawl” in the spirit of highlighting local businesses, vendors, and performers.

“I think we all love coffee,” said Carol Ellington, who participated in the event. “It's a great time to be downtown to support the vendors and the local artists, and so it's just a fun time, social time."

24 South Coffee House, Java Dog, Luna Caffe, Brooklyn Café and Folks Café were all stops on the crawl.

Ellington and her friends stopped first at Java Dog Coffee House. “Everybody's so relaxed today, and it's a great day to be outside,” said Ellington.

About 500 people RSVP’d for the Coffee Crawl on Facebook.

Organizers said it’s a great way for the coffee shops to give back to their customers and highlight the downtown coffee community to new customers.

