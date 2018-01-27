Free violin class teaches kids the basics of music

A free class called “Pre-Twinkle” taught children the basics of playing the violin on Saturday morning at UNC Wilmington’s Cultural Arts Building. (SOURCE: WECT)

A free class called “Pre-Twinkle Try It!” taught children the basics of playing the violin on Saturday morning at UNC Wilmington’s Cultural Arts Building.

“The class is for complete beginners, children about ages four to eight,” said Marscia Martinez-Mendoza, the violin class instructor. “We introduce them to the violin and music concepts.”

Eight children listened attentively as Martinez-Mendoza explained the different parts of the violin. The students also listened to examples of violin music, and learned how to hold the instrument and pluck the strings.

“This gives the parents an opportunity to gauge out of the kids like it,” said Martinez-Mendoza.

The instruments were provided free for the kids at the class by the Ronald Sachs Violins Shop. Foam violins were also used in the class.

There is one more class left on Saturday February 10 at 10 a.m. The class fits a maximum of eight kids and is first-come, first-serve.

