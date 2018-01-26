Facebook groups seeks justice for puppy beaten to death on Christmas day

Axel, a Labrador puppy, was adopted from New Hanover County Animal Services on Dec. 1. (Source: NHCSO)

The search for justice continues in the animal abuse case of a five-month-old lab puppy named Axel, inside the courtroom, and on Facebook.

Christopher Simpson is charged with beating his girlfriend's parent's dog to death on Christmas Day. Since then, multiple professionals have said it's the worst case of animal abuse they've ever seen.

Local animal advocate Rosey Milazzo started the Facebook group 'Justice for Axel' to press for Simpson to be prosecuted to the greatest extent of the law.

The group now has nearly 2,500 members in just days.

Milazzo says her rescue dogs saved her life eight years ago.

"That's the reason I live, she said. "Before I started doing dogs I was a drug addict because I didn't like myself. I didn't have a purpose and I self medicated."

Then she began fostering puppies.

"I just stopped like that day. That was the end of it I was done and my addiction became saving lives of those who can't help themselves."

Since then she has dedicated her life to animal advocacy. She operates 'Rosey's Rescues' in Atkinson, and is hoping to function as a charity in the future. Milazzo has fostered over 3,000 dogs in eight years. She has adopted thirteen of her own.

"I'm kind of known around here for taking the hard cases. The dogs that are really broken. That are fear biters. That are so starved they're near death. I've seen a lot. I've seen a lot of abuse."

Milazzo says she's never seen anything like the case of lab puppy Axel.Her love for animals has inspired her to play a role in seeking his justice.

"I thought it would just be local people, local friends of mine. . . turns out a lot more people were, were wanting justice for Axel."

They want to see Axel's accused killer, Christopher Simpson, sentenced as a felon and serve the maximum jail sentence of 39 months.

"To me, hurting an animal is like hurting a child because they're innocent and they're voiceless and they can't protect themselves."

