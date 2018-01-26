Derek Brunson ready for UFC Fight Night

Wilmington's Derek Brunson came in at a perfect 185 pounds at Friday's weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Oven's Auditorium in Charlotte, NC.



Brunson's opponent Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza was one pound heavier at 186 pounds.



This is the second match-up between the two fighters. Jacare won the first in 2012 with a first-round knockout of Brunson in just 41 seconds.

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley saw the first fight, and believes that Brunson is a much different fighter today.



"The first time he was green, and he'll tell you that he was in over his head" said Woodley. "He was over causes about the Jujitsu and didn't protect his chin and got hit. I think since then he's calmed down and dropped his chin and I think he'll be more aggressive."



Brunson is fighting in his home state of North Carolina for the first time since 2010. Most who where at the weigh-ins believe that Brunson will win the fight.



"My prediction is Derek Brunson 1st round knockout easy" said Neil Funderburk of Charlotte.



"I am going to have Derek Brunson in round 2 knockout at minute 2:50 that's what I got" said Pat Dixon of Charlotte.



You can watch Saturday's fight on Fox Wilmington starting at 8 p.m.



