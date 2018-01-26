Business owner plans to boycott Super Bowl while cleaning veteran graves

Patrick said that his employees at Pro 1 Services will be helping him during the game, along with volunteers who wanted to help after hearing about his protest. (Source: WECT)

Brandon Patrick won’t be one of the millions of people tuning in to watch the Super Bowl on February 4th. Instead, you’ll find the business owner cleaning veteran graves at Lake Waccamaw Hillcrest Cemetery in Columbus County.

“I’m not sure if we’ll get to all of them or not, but we’re going to get as many as we possibly can,” Patrick said.

Patrick explained that he plans to take a stand against NFL players who kneel during the national anthem before games. When he heard that the league rejected a commercial sponsored by a veteran's group asking people to stand, he decided to boycott the Super Bowl, and spend four hours cleaning graves.

“I didn’t serve, but people [who] did, a lot of them gave the ultimate sacrifice. And everybody that has served sacrificed immensely,” Patrick said.

Patrick said that his employees at Pro 1 Services will be helping him during the game, along with volunteers who wanted to help after hearing about his protest.

“I’m not going to give the NFL any more credit than what they deserve, and right now they don’t deserve any,” he said, “The NFL’s protesting and it’s not doing anything productive for our country or our veterans, or our flag or our national anthem or anything. So we’re going to protest and do something productive with it.”

He said that he hopes to make the cleaning a monthly or yearly event.

