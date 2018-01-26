Senior living community on guard as flu season claims lives

At Morningside of Wilmington, a senior living community, staff and residents are taking extra precautions to avoid getting sick. (SOURCE: WECT)

Flu season rages on as ten older adults have died from the virus in New Hanover County so far.

At Morningside of Wilmington, a senior living community, staff and residents are taking extra precautions to avoid getting sick.

“We take the flu very seriously,” said Executive Director Nichole Wood.

The community is increasing cleaning of common areas from three times a day to six times a day, according to Wood.

Handwashing is also emphasized to keep the virus from spreading.

Flu vaccinations are not mandatory for residents or staff, but they are offered free of charge.

“In assisted living, generally, it's kind of up to every community to determine what their policies are. We offer the flu shot free of cost to all of our staff annually,” said Wood.

No residents have gotten the flu so far this season, according to Wood.

