Updated high school redistricting maps released by New Hanover Co. Schools

New Hanover County Schools released the latest map draft in the high school redistricting proposal on Friday. (SOURCE: WECT)

New Hanover County Schools have released the latest map draft of their high school redistricting proposal on Friday.

“What I want citizens to understand is that these are all draft maps,” said Rick Holliday, deputy superintendent for New Hanover County schools. “Nothing is cut in stone until the board decides what to do.”

The only change from the previous redistricting map proposal from earlier this month is that Forest Hills and Glenn Meade neighborhoods are no longer split up between schools, and both will now be assigned to New Hanover High School.

“It’s a minor tweaking of the previous map,” said Holliday. “We want everybody to know not to get too upset, or too excited about a map one way or another until the board makes their decision.”

The board of education is proposing the high school redistricting plan to take effect the 2018-2019 school year to even out overcrowding among the four county high schools: Ashley, Hoggard, Laney, and New Hanover.

“We’re trying to get the public the information that we have so they can see it, but minor tweaks, and minor things, and movements could happen at any time, and the board could decide to do something completely different," said Holliday.

The next board of education meeting is set for February 6.

The public is invited to attend, and the meeting will have a time for residents to speak and share their perspective.

There will be a period set aside for residents to address the New Hanover County Board of Education, according to the sign-up web page. Remarks are limited to three minutes.

Click or tap here to sign up to speak.

You can also submit an online comment about the redistricting proposal here.

You can see where your home is on the map PDF embedded below.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.