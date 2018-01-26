Guy Fieri attends GLOW fundraiser

While in town filming his TV show, Guy Fieri attended the third annual GLOW fundraiser event Friday at the Landfall Country Club. (Source: WECT)

While in town filming his popular TV show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Guy Fieri attended the third annual GLOW (Girls Leadership Academy Of Wilmington) fundraiser event Friday at the Landfall Country Club.

This year, the fundraiser was held to help raise money for the new school being built for GLOW.

Though having Fieri there as the celebrity chef gave the event a nice cherry on top, GLOW board member, Margee Herring said the success of Friday's event was due in part to how much faith and support the community has in the girls of GLOW Academy.

"The girls recognize that the community is here, absolutely because of our celebrity chef, but largely because they support the mission of this school," Herring said. "They are buying tickets to these breakfast, lunch and dinner events because they believe in the mission of the school. And the girls understand that. The girls recognize that the community really supports what they Girls Leadership Academy is all about."

The new school space, to be built off of Kerr Avenue in Wilmington, is expected to give the girls more space, resources, and tools.

"I'm excited because we're going to have a lot more space to have science experiments, and hopefully have some engineering projects," said one GLOW student, Andie McCarthy.

Fieri said he is in awe of the students, teachers, and leaders of GLOW and would love to see something like it across the country.

"I like being around powerful people and I like being around people that are making things happen, people making commitments," Fieri said. "I told the young ladies, "I came all the way from California. I don't know any of you. But I know what you're about. And I know what we're trying to do. And we all have to bring each other up. That's what community is all about.""

As of right now, the school is expected to be completed in time for the 2019-2020 school year.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.