Detectives investigate armed robbery at Monkey Junction hotel

Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office are investigating an armed robbery at a Monkey Junction hotel early Friday morning.

According to officials, a man walked into the Best Western Plus Hotel on Carolina Beach Road around 6:30 a.m. and approached the front counter.

He told the clerk, "Give me all your money or something bad is going to happen," then flashed a gun hidden inside his jacket.

The clerk told the robber that the money was in the back office. They both walked to the office and the clerk handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officials say the suspect was 20-30 years old and between 5'9" and 6" in height with a light beard. He was wearing a blue baseball cap and tan jacket with a hoodie.

If you have any information on the robbery, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office 910-798-4162 or submit an anonymous tip here.

