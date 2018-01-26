TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer repairs causes traffic shift on N. 16th Street

Officials with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are warning motorists about a traffic lane shift as crews work to repair a sewer main in Wilmington.

Crews are making repairs to a sewer pipe located at 310 North 16th Street and have shifted the easternmost southbound lane to allow single lane traffic in the 300 block of North 16th Street.

The advisory is expected to last approximately four hours while crews finish up repairs.

There is no associated boil water advisory with this traffic alert.

Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching the work zone.

