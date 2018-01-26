WPD: 2017 murder case closed after suspect shot, killed in NY

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department have closed an investigation into a 2017 murder after the suspect was shot and killed in an unrelated incident in New York.

According to police, 46-year-old Shaun Chadwick of Wilmington shot and killed 57-year-old Wallace Dailey during a robbery in the 1300 block of Dawson Street on Aug. 25, 2017.

After the robbery, Chadwick, also known as "South," fled the state and was shot to death in Monticello, New York on Sept. 30, 2017, in an unrelated incident.

Dailey's girlfriend, who was present during the robbery, said a man on a bicycle approached Dailey and asked him for a light. When Dailey refused, the pair struggled and the suspect shot Dailey. The suspect then demanded money from Dailey's girlfriend.

The suspect took her purse and left the scene on a bicycle, dropping his glasses.

Dailey's girlfriend identified Chadwick through a photo lineup and one eyewitness at the scene also identified Chadwick as the individual riding the bike. Another witness said Chadwick was missing the glasses that he regularly wore following the shooting.

Investigators eventually recovered the bicycle near the crime scene. Blood stains on the bicycle were tested and identified to be Dailey's.

Wilmington police intended to charge Chadwick with first-degree murder and armed robbery, prior to his death.

