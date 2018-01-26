Wilmington woman accused of stabbing coworker during argument

A Wilmington woman is accused of stabbing one of her coworkers following an argument Thursday night.

Gilda Willis Antoine, 54, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Antoine and two other coworkers were driving home from the House of Raeford in Duplin County around 8 p.m. when Antoine got into an argument with a woman in the car.

Antoine allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the arm and leg.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the alleged assault and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Brewer said the incident happened in the 2700 block of Castle Hayne Road.

Antoine was taken into custody on Racine Drive and given a $75,000 bond, according to jail records.

