Get to know the homeless face to face

Vigilant Hope will host an engaging homelessness forum on Monday. (Source: Vigilant Hope)

Vigilant Hope will host an engaging homelessness forum on Monday.

The event teaches people how to approach those who are homeless and how to offer assistance to someone in need.

This forum will share insight into the true needs of the homeless community & how to best serve in a dignifying manner.

There will be a panel of local missionaries, current homeless people, and former homeless people.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Vigilant Hope center located at 1626 Lake Forest Dr..

For more information on the forum click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.