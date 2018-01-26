Pender County announces new Cape Fear Elementary School principal

The Pender County Board of Education has named David Kirkland as the principal of Cape Fear Elementary School. (Source: Pender County Schools)

The Pender County Board of Education has named David Kirkland as the principal of Cape Fear Elementary School, according to a release sent out Friday morning.

Kirkland received his master's degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also earned his education specialist degree from Gardner Webb University, where he is currently working on a doctorate.

Kirkland has past experience as a teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal.

“I’m going to make sure we put things in place that will increase student achievement,” Kirkland said in a statement. “Cape Fear Elementary is currently a ‘B’ school and my goal is to strive for an ‘A,’ meeting the needs of all students and growing them so they are successful in the short term and the long term as they continue through their academic careers.”

Kirkland's first day on the job will be Feb. 1.

