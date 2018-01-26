UNCW chancellor to undergo bypass surgery

UNCW Chancellor Zito Sartarelli has announced he will be out of the office for a bit to address a health-related issue.

Sartarelli released a statement Friday morning saying he will be off the job for a few weeks starting Monday, Jan. 29 as he undergoes bypass surgery.

Provost and Vice Chancellor Marilyn Sheerer will be in charge for the time being and will take on full responsibility and authority on all matters affecting the university.

In his statement, the Chancellor assured the campus community that he will be in constant contact and hopes to come back in good health.

In the meantime, I know you all will forge ahead with the same enthusiasm and spirit we have always had as Seahawks, and I will be cheering you along from home as we continue to make great progress toward our collective goals. Thank you in advance for your cooperation during my brief absence.

"Our leadership team has spent a great deal of time with Chancellor in recent days to ensure every details of his pending absence is taken care of, so our campus won't miss a beat," Chief Communications Officer Janine Iamunno said. "He is in excellent spirits and he will move through this with the same determination with which he approaches everything else. We have had a great deal of good wishes sent our way since we made this announcement, and he is grateful for the support. And I know he'd want me to add 'Go Seahawks.'"

Sartarelli has been UNCW's chancellor since 2015.

