UNCW Chancellor to take leave of absence

UNCW Chancellor has announced he is taking a leave of absence to address a health issue.

Chancellor Zito Sartarelli released a statement Friday morning saying he will be out of the office for a few weeks, starting Monday, Jan. 29 for bypass surgery.

The Provost and Vice Chancellor Marilyn Sheerer will be in charge for the time being and will take on full responsibility and authority on all matters affecting the university.

In his statement, the Chancellor assured the campus community that he will be in constant contact and hopes to come back in good health.

In the meantime, I know you all will forge ahead with the same enthusiasm and spirit we have always had as Seahawks, and I will be cheering you along from home as we continue to make great progress toward our collective goals. Thank you in advance for your cooperation during my brief absence.

Sartarelli has been UNCW's chancellor since 2015.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.