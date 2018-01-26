Boil water advisory lifted for parts of Whiteville

Officials with the City of Whiteville have lifted a boil advisory that affected some residents. (Source: Raycom Media)

Officials with the City of Whiteville have lifted a boil advisory that affected some residents.

The affected area includes West Virgil Street from JK Powell Boulevard to Legion Drive and Baldwin Circle.

The advisory was issued due to a water main break on West Virgil Street.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.