Boil water advisory issued for Whiteville

The City of Whiteville is under a boil water advisory until 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 26, according to Safety and Risk Management Officer Hal Lowder.

The affected area includes West Virgil Street from JK Powell Boulevard to Legion Drive and Baldwin Circle.

The advisory was issued due to a water main break on West Virgil Street.

According to Lowder, the advisory does not mean the water is contaminated. However, the possibility still exists.

Customers in the area are being asked to boil any water used for cooking or drinking for at least one minute. That includes water used for brushing teeth, ice, washing food, preparing drinks or water for pets.

