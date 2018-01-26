Health news update: Flu deaths, sleep-deprived teens

Three out of four high schoolers in North Carolina are sleeping less than the recommended 8-10 hours of sleep each day, according to a study published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (SOURCE: Pixabay)

Flu cases still high in North Carolina

Confirmed flu cases in North Carolina are higher than the last two years for the third week in a row.

Just last week, 21 people died in North Carolina from the flu.

In total, 67 people have died from the flu so far this flu season in NC, with 10 of those deaths occurring in New Hanover County.

At Dosher Memorial Hospital, 35 patients have tested positive for the flu so far this month. 20% of the flu patients were under age 20, and 20% of them were age 60 and up.

The Brunswick County Health Department reports one flu death so far this flu season, and no outbreaks last week.

North Carolina teens aren’t sleeping enough

Three out of four high schoolers in North Carolina are sleeping less than the recommended 8-10 hours of sleep each day, according to a study published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For North Carolina, researchers analyzed data from 5,683 questionnaires filled out by public high school students asking them about their sleep.

75% of North Carolina students surveyed got less than the 8 hours of recommended sleep. This percentage is slightly higher than the national average of 73% of high school students being sleep deprived.

This study wasn't perfect -- limitations are that only some public high schools were surveyed, leaving out certain populations of teens. Also, the high school students self-reported data, and they may not have accurately represented how much they sleep.

In general, kids who don't get enough sleep are at a higher risk of diabetes, obesity, mental health problems, and poor academic performance, according to research cited in the study.

Researchers recommend setting bedtimes, even on weekends, to help kids get more sleep.

Nighttime light exposure, like from smartphones, has been linked to less shut eye.

Kids aged 6 to 12 should sleep 9 to 12 hours every day, according to recommendations from the CDC.

Teenagers 13 to 18 years old need to sleep 8 to 10 hours every day.

