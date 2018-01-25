Devontae Cacok's historic performance leads Seahawks past James Madison

UNCW junior forward Devontae Cacok scored 26 points and grabbed 24 rebounds as the Seahawks beat James Madison 71-68 Thursday night at Trask Coliseum.

Cacok tied his own record (24) for most rebounds in a Colonel Athletic Association game and recorded the second 20-20 game in UNCW history.

Cacok is third among NCAA Division I players in double-doubles with fifteen this season, and has 28 in his career.

"I feel like I got into a rhythm quick at the beginning of the game, and that just carried me through the rest of the game" said Cacok after the game.

"I knew he had a lot of rebounds” said UNCW head Coach C.B. McGrath about Cacok. “But I didn't know what the number was, and he was getting almost every rebound. So, yes during the game I knew he was racking them up.”

Cacok’s rebounding total matched the school-record 24 boards he pulled down vs. Drexel on Jan. 21, 2017, and surpassed the 23 rebounds by Hofstra’s Rokas Gustys for the most caroms this season in the NCAA Division I ranks. Cacok joined former Seahawk great Matt Fish in the 20-20 club, following up Fish’s 22 points and 20 rebounds at American on Jan. 20, 1992.



Senior Jordon Talley chipped in with 13 points off the bench for the Seahawks, who improve to 7-14 overall and 4-5 in the CAA.

James Madison had a two-game winning streak snapped and stand 6-16 and 2-7.



UNCW shoots for a perfect 3-0 record on its extended home stand when William & Mary visits Trask Coliseum on Saturday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

