Future of H2GO assets remain unclear after 90 minute closed session

The Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer Utility H2GO, met during a regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday night. The board left the meeting room to enter an closed, executive session around 7:30 p.m. and did not emerge until after 9 p.m. The session was to discuss contracts and other legal issues.

When they did re-enter the regularly scheduled meeting they had nothing to report and adjourned.

Chairman to the Board, Jeff Gerken said he could not talk about any matters discussed in closed session.

The public comment portion of the meeting was filled with the kind of tension that has become normal to these meetings.

However there were compromises made Thursday night regarding water testing.

The board is looking to have Brunswick County take responsibility for the majority of water testing. Currently, H2GO tests for around 20 compounds while the county tests for around 13.

"I think it really should be the county's responsibility to test the water they are providing to us," said Gerken.

The board also agreed to reduce the frequency of water testing.

"We also decided that testing on a weekly basis was really overkill. And so we agreed that going forward it would be twice a month. Sometime around the first and around the fifteenth of the month," said Gerken.

