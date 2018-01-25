Man accused in deadly New Year’s Day crash now charged with murder

A Wilmington man who reportedly caused a deadly single-car crash on New Year’s Day has now been charged with second-degree murder, according to State Highway Patrol officials.

Steven Derengowski, 25, was initially charged with driving while impaired in the crash, which happened at around 8:25 p.m. on River Road in New Hanover County. Billy Ray Kolasa, 25, of Wilmington, was killed in the collision.

On Thursday, Derengowski turned himself into the New Hanover County Courthouse on an upgraded charge of second-degree murder, according to officials. Neither his bond nor additional information regarding the upgraded charge were immediately available.

A trooper with the State Highway Patrol said Derengowski was driving a pickup truck south on River Road when he crossed into a construction zone that was closed, crashed through a construction barrier and hit a crane. Kolasa, who was a passenger in Derengowski’s truck, died at the scene.

Derengowski was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to NC Department of Corrections records, Derengowski has prior convictions of driving with a revoked license, consuming an alcoholic beverage under 21, and possession of an alcoholic beverage under 21, among others.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.