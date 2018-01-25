New Hanover Co. accounts for 15% of all NC flu deaths

Ten of North Carolina’s 67 flu-related deaths reported this season have been in New Hanover County, an official said Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Ten of North Carolina’s 67 flu-related deaths reported so far this season have been in New Hanover County, an official said Thursday.

This year’s flu season began in Oct. 1, 2017. On Thursday, state health officials reported the total number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina this season was 67.

Of the ten flu-related deaths reported in New Hanover County, five were at long-term care facilities. None of the victims were under the age of 18.

There has also been at least one flu-related death in Brunswick County, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

In a news release, New Hanover County officials encouraged residents to get their flu shot.

“A flu shot is one of the first lines of defense against the virus and it’s not too late to get one,” said New Hanover County Public Health Director Phillip Tarte. “The flu virus is very contagious and can be anywhere – a gas pump, the counter at a store, or on your child’s backpack. Be diligent and wash your hands frequently.”

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services specifically recommends:

Getting a flu shot

Wash hands frequently, preferably with soap and water or an approved hand sanitizer

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly

If you are sick with flu, stay home from work or school until you have been fever free for at least 24 hours.

Last year, there were a total of four flu-related deaths, according to officials.

