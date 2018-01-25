Derek Brunson teaching next generation of fighters

For Wilmington native Derek Brunson, there is never a wasted moment.

Along with training for his upcoming fight with Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, Brunson teaches others how to fight at his own gym and when he speaks, people listen.

“Generally, I think people are thinkers, and like to be smart,” Brunson said of his students. “So when it comes to a guy at the highest level giving them some advice, they are prone to listen more.”

Brunson students have the utmost respect for their teacher.

“When they tell you to do a takedown or something, you listen to them because they have done that before,” ?????FIRST NAME???? Yaw said about learning from Brunson, who will fight in the main event of UFC Fight Night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday.

Yaw said he wanted to learn from one of the best.

“Being trained by Derek, who is one of the best UFC fighters in the world, is pretty awesome,” said Yaw. “You know you are getting the best of the best training when you come here and they are not going to let you slack. You are going to improve every time you come here.”

Some might think that teaching while training for a fight would be difficult, but Brunson said teaching helps him hone his skills.

“It definitely makes me break things down more, and I am able to understand it more,” said Brunson. “Being that I am breaking it down opposed to just doing it.”

Saturday’s fights can be seen on Fox Wilmington.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.