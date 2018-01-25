Man charged in Wilmington hit-and-run that injured teen driver

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department have arrested a man they say crashed into a vehicle driven by an Ashley High School student then fled the scene.

Jose Heredia-Martinez, 25, has been charged with felony hit and run with injury, misdemeanor hit and run with property damage, no operator's license, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

According to a police report, the accident happened on Masonboro Loop Road around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Julianna Askew, 16, told police that after turning onto Masonboro Loop Road from Linnea Road, she was struck from behind by another vehicle. Her vehicle then spun on the wet pavement and overturned in a ditch.

Askew, who managed to climb out of her car through the back windshield, suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

Heredia-Martinez was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

