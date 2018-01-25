A salad you don't have to be on a diet to enjoy

CFCC Culinary Arts instructor Chef Gwen Gulliksen joins us in the studio with a healthy recipe that you don’t have to be on diet to enjoy. (Source:Gwen Gulliksen)

CFCC Culinary Arts instructor Chef Gwen Gulliksen joins us in the studio with a healthy recipe that you don’t have to be on diet to enjoy.

Chef Gwen tells us she’s an expert of sorts on kale. She developed the first organic bagged kale salad in California years ago, and it went on to sell across the country. Sometimes you can still find it at Harris Teeter.

Today, she shares a another kale salad recipe with a fruity twist.

KALE SALAD WITH WINTER FRUIT & MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

(Makes about 6 cups, depending upon the size of the kale bunch)

KALE:

Green Curly Kale, 1 bunch, medium chopped or 6 oz pre-cut

Sugar, 1 Tbsp

Salt, ½ tsp

DRESSING:

Orange, 1 zested (*use 1 from below)

Orange, 1 juiced (*use the same orange from zesting)

White Balsamic Vinegar, 2 Tbsp

Dijon Mustard, 1 Tbsp

Black Pepper, ½ tsp

Olive Oil, 2 Tbsp

Paprika, 1 tsp

SALAD:

Oranges, 2 peeled and cut into bite size pieces

Apples, 2 cut into bite size pieces

Dried Cranberries, ½ cup

Walnuts, chopped ¼ cup

Mint Leaves, ¼ cup, torn

In a large mixing bowl, toss the chiffonade kale with the sugar and salt and let sit while you prepare the other ingredients. This softens the kale.

To make the dressing, put all the ingredients in a separate bowl and whisk together. Pour over the kale and mix well.

Just before serving add the chopped oranges, apples, dried cranberries and walnuts

Serve chilled – enjoy!

This salad will last 1 full day refrigerated and is delicious for breakfast!

