Speakers say outlook is good for real estate in area

As more businesses are opening up shop, more families are moving to the area to seek jobs.

That's good news for the area real estate market.

Speakers at Thursday's annual Real Estate Trends Report and Forecast Breakfast in Surf City said that Topsail Island, Holly Ridge and other areas are seeing a lot of growth.

David Ward, president of Ward Realty. says it's not just tourists looking for lodging.

"There's a popular misconception out there that if you own beach property you're money bags but in topsail beach I think probably thirty percent of their permanent home owners are one-time retired teachers." said Ward. "We don't have a discussion on short term rentals because at one time or another probably every house on the island has been a short term rental it allows people to buy a house in advance and rent it out until they move here."

Experts say prices in the housing market will continue going up and the expansion of Camp Lejeune is raising the demand for vacation homes in the area.

