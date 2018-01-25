Wilmington repaving project expected to be finished next month

Drainage improvements and repaving along Floral Parkway, Audubon Boulevard, Peachtree Street and 39th Street is expected to be completed in February. (Source: City of Wilmington)

The project, which is part of Wilmington's Five-Year Infrastructure Improvement Plan, began last November.

As crews complete drainage work, the roads are being repaved. In all, four lane miles will be repaved as part of the project.

Crews also will repave a portion of Park Avenue in the area.

