Hampstead thrift store donates almost $50,000 to charities

The Hampstead Women's Club Thrift Store has a banner year in 2017.

The non-profit donated $47,269.10 to dozens of different charities in Hampstead and the surrounding area.

Patricia Trucello, the club's president, said the club takes pride in serving the Hampstead communities and keeping donations local.

"Many of the larger organizations feed off of what we have," she said. "Salvation Army, we have on shed dedicated just to them. We try to help in many different ways that people are unaware of how much we do. We take great pride in what we do."

Trucello said most people don't realize the items of clothing or household donations aren't just sold to those in need, but they go to fund organizations like Kiwanis Club and Pender County Schools.

"Customers who come in take great delight in finding out as there out there shopping," she said. "They see the things they've donated to us coming out on the floor for sale, and it makes them feel good that we are valuing what they give to us and using it to make that money to give back to the community."

Communities in Schools is just another thrift store that doesn't just sell items. They use their profits to help educational programs all across the Cape Fear.

