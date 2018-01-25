North Colony Circle drainage project nearly complete - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

North Colony Circle drainage project nearly complete

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Drainage improvement on North Colonial Circle are expected to be completed by the end of the week, city officials said Thursday.

Crews began replacing a failing metal drainage pipe about two weeks ago with a new pipe and culvert.

