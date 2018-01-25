North Colony Circle drainage project nearly complete

The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>