North Colony Circle drainage project complete

Drainage improvement on North Colonial Circle has been completed, city officials said Thursday.

Crews began replacing a failing metal drainage pipe about two weeks ago with a new pipe and culvert.

The new pipe and culvert will be better equipped to handle stormwater during heavy rains, officials said.

