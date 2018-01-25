Wrightsville Beach town leaders to discuss surveillance cameras, noise pollution, parking, and sewer treatment

The Wrightsville Beach Board of Alderman is gathering Thursday afternoon to hash out issues impacting the town.

They will meet from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Conference Room of Town Hall.

The board will consider a proposal to pay for sewer treatment with a bulk rate, instead of the current financial formula which is very complicated and considers a lot of different factors. Using a bulk rate to pay would be “much easier to track, understand and easier to budget in for the Town’s budget.”

Parking in Wrightsville Beach also is on the agenda, including parking on Causeway Drive near Sea Path Tower, considering financial impact of extending beach parking enforcement, and looking at a possible ordinance to prohibit parking more than seven days in any space.

Noise pollution is another item of interest. The town says they have gotten a “number” of emails about noisy exhaust sounds from motorcycles and large trucks at the south end of Wrightsville Beach. The board is going to try and come up with a solution.

Town leaders will discuss curbside recycling proposals, and water and sewers needs.

The board will consider a proposal to install or update camera systems in five different areas around town, including at Raleigh St/Well 3, the Town Hall Complex, North End of Wrightsville Beach, Stone St. in the Central Business District, and the Town Hall Parking Area where the Farmers Market takes place.

Another item of concern is the old landfill tract on Sir Tyler Road. The Town Manager Tim Owens writes that there is “about 5100cys of surface material that is scattered throughout” with limited concern about harmful contamination on the old landfill site.

