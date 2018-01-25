Wrightsville Beach parking costs to increase in new board proposal

The Wrightsville Beach Board of Alderman gathered Thursday afternoon to hash out issues impacting the town. While no formal voting or rule changes were made at the retreat, the board refined their yearly priorities and proposals for budget meetings over the next few months.

Parking in Wrightsville Beach was discussed at length. The board decided to move forward on a proposal to extend parking enforcement until 8 p.m. at spots near bathroom facilities, and extend enforcement to 7 p.m. at all other spots. While the hourly rate will remain unchanged, the daily rate will increase to $17.

The board decided they wanted to keep older meters at parking on Causeway Drive, and move forward with implementing PayByPhone parking at other locations.

"The hours are extended on some of the lots, and the daily rates were extended, mainly to take care of the costs associated with the lots that have bathrooms, showers," said Mayor Bill Blair. "Those costs continue to go up, so we are simply trying to cover those costs."

"Aside from parking, water infrastructure- that's the most important thing," the Mayor said.

The board agreed that action was needed on upgrading water pipes and tanks. The water quality issue had been "ignored for decades, it's time to address it," asserted one board member.

About 75 percent of the Wrightsville Beach water pipes are made out of clay, which translates to 29,000 potential leaks, according to a presentation to the board. The presentation also included a video inside the pipes, showing off the severity of the leaks.

"The next couple of years, all the critical stuff, then work out the rest of it," said the Mayor. "We have funds set aside now, you saw where we are talking about retiring the debt of the town, taking the cash flow and using the balance of that, finish some of these projects, it's pretty significant money."

The board considered a proposal to pay for sewer treatment with a bulk rate, instead of the current financial formula which is very complicated and considers a lot of different factors. Using a bulk rate to pay would be “much easier to track, understand and easier to budget in for the Town’s budget.” Ultimately, the board agreed that they wanted to see a detailed cost breakdown before deciding which rate to choose, because they said simpler is not always better.

Regarding noise pollution, the Wrightsville Beach Police Chief said they have gotten a “number” of emails about noisy exhaust sounds from motorcycles and large trucks at the south end of Wrightsville Beach. The chief said they are working on a solution to this problem, considering a stricter ordinance.

Town leaders discussed curbside recycling. and decided they wanted to hear more detailed proposals from Pink Trash and Waste Industries before selecting a service for the town.

The board considered a proposal to install or update camera systems in five different areas around town, including at Raleigh St/Well 3, the Town Hall Complex, North End of Wrightsville Beach, Stone St. in the Central Business District, and the Town Hall Parking Area where the Farmers Market takes place.

Another item of concern was the old landfill tract on Sir Tyler Road. The Town Manager Tim Owens writes that there is “about 5100cys of surface material that is scattered throughout” with limited concern about harmful contamination on the old landfill site.

