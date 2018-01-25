TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane on Dan Cameron bridge to close for inspections

NCDOT crews will close one eastbound lane on the Dan Cameron Bridge on I-140 beginning Thursday morning.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.

Crews will be doing joint inspections and repairs to the bridge which is required by the Federal Highways Administration.

The NCDOT says this work is imperative to the safe travel of motor vehicles passing over the bridge.

Motorists are urged to stay alert, use alternate routes when possible during this period, drive with caution, obey the posted speed limits, and allow extra travel time.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.