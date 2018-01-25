Whiteville man arrested in Lumberton bank robbery that led to manhunt

Authorities in Columbus County have called off a massive manhunt for two of the four suspects wanted in an armed bank robbery that occurred in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon and spilled into Columbus County.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Clock to end humanity set at two minutes to midnight.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
