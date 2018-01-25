Whiteville man arrested in Lumberton bank robbery that led to manhunt

Authorities in Columbus County have called off a massive manhunt for two of the four suspects wanted in an armed bank robbery that occurred in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon and spilled into Columbus County.

Manhunt called off after search for bank robbery suspects comes up empty

Authorities have arrested one of the suspects they say robbed a bank in Lumberton which led to a manhunt that spanned two counties.

Jeramie Ross Vaughn, 29, of Whiteville, was arrested and charged with:

robbery with a dangerous weapon

conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon

possession of firearm by convicted felon

two counts of 2nd-degree kidnapping

five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm

He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $175,000 bond and will appear in court Thursday.

According to officials, four heavily armed suspects robbed the PNC bank located at 707 North Chestnut Street in Lumberton at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured at the bank, and the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Lumberton police spotted the suspects fleeing the scene in a gray Saturn and pursued the vehicle out of the city limits. During the chases, the suspects allegedly fired at officers multiple times.

The suspects stopped the vehicle and fired additional shots before exiting the vehicle at different spots along Old Whiteville Road in both Robeson and Columbus counties.

An officer returned fire but it isn't known if any suspects were hit by gunfire. No officers were hurt.

A manhunt took place but was called off Wednesday when the suspects couldn't be located.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing for other suspects and that Vaughn could face additional charges.

